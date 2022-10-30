Eyewitness gives full account of chaotic clash between passenger and drivers, mates at Lapaz over GHC2

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

An eyewitness has shared his account of the clash between a passenger and some drivers and mates at the Lapaz GPRTU terminal on Saturday night.



In a viral Twitter post, Edmond Antwi reported that some drivers and their mates allegedly beat a passenger to death over a disagreement about a GHC2 fare.



In narrating the incident in an interview with GhanaWeb, the eyewitness said he had every reason to believe the man had died from the incident as he was unconscious and bleeding from hitting his head on the ground.



According to Edmond Antwi, he and other passengers who had boarded a trotro from the bus terminal to Pokuase, had a disagreement with the driver and his conductor over an increase in fares.



One of the passengers, who was livid about having to pay GHC2 as an increment on his usual fare, according to Antwi, kept on lamenting even after other passengers had decided to let the issue go.



He said this caused the driver to abandon the trip midway and returned to the station with the passengers onboard the bus.



Upon arrival at the station, the man, according to the eyewitness, the victim refused to alight from the bus.



This is said to have led to a scuffle between the passenger and the driver and his mate who were joined by their colleagues on other hand.



Out of nowhere, the eyewitness said a Taxi driver punched the passenger in the head from behind causing him to hit his head on the pavement.



Amidst bashing from those gathered at the scene, Edmond Antwi said the taxi driver with the help of others carried the body of the man who looked dead into his car and sent him to a nearby hospital.



According to the eyewitness, he could not confirm whether a complaint was lodged with the police about the matter.



However, a driver at the bus terminal who spoke to GhanaWeb a day after the incident denied the claim that the victim had died.



According to the driver, the man survived after he was rushed to the hospital.



“He was treated and discharged the same night. He even came back to the terminal to pick a car to his destination and had the part of his head that hit the ground covered with plaster,” he told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, officers at the Lapaz Police Station, which is a few hundred kilometres from the bus terminal, say they are yet to receive any report about the incident.







