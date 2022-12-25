Eyes on the Ground: Trailer crashes into mini truck at West Hills Mall overhead

General News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

A trailer has crashed into a Kia mini truck on the Accra-Kasoa Road close to the West Hills Mall at New Bortianor, a suburb of Accra.



According to eyewitnesses, the two vehicles involved in the accident, which happened on Sunday, December 25, 2022, were both heading towards Accra.



One of the eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb said that the trailer, which was carrying wooden pallets, was moving at top speed and appeared to have lost control.



He added that the driver of the trailer, in an attempt to get control of his vehicle, crashed into the Kia mini truck.



“I was standing over and I saw this car (the trailer) coming at a top speed. I think its break failed and, in his attempt, to take control of the car, the driver smashed into the truck,” he told GhanaWeb in Twi.



The driver of the mini truck, who was helped out of his truck by some onlookers, was also seen in a thankful mood as he escaped with just minor injuries.



His truck and the load on it (speakers), however, were completely smashed by the trailer.



The truck was damaged to the extent that parts of it were under the head of the trailer.



The Ghana Police Service was also quick in responding to the accident. Within 5 minutes of the accident happening, policemen trooped to the scene to get the situation under control.



Both the driver of the trailer and the mini truck were taken to a health facility nearby for medical attention.



