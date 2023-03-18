You are here: HomeNews2023 03 18Article 1733174

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eyes on the Ground: Parts of Kaneshie First Light road filled with rainwater

A photo of the flood scene play videoA photo of the flood scene

The heavy downpour of rain in the early hours of Saturday, March 18, 2023, left some road users stranded at Kaneshie in Accra.

In a video captured by GhanaWeb, the road that leads to Russia from Kaneshie First Light was flooded.

The drains were all covered with the rainwater and motorists had to navigate their way through carefully.

Some commercial vehicle drivers also parked their vehicles close to the Las Pamas eatery to wait for the rains to subside.

