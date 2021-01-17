Regional News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from the Western Region

The nationality of Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey is being questioned

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen led some NPP lawyers to storm the Sekondi High Court on Monday to file a petition against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Mrs. Dorcas Afo-Toffey.



According to Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, the Jomoro MP Dorcas Afo-Toffey holds Ivorian passport and US passport.



The NPP is praying with the Sekondi High Court to declare Jomoro Parliamentary seat vacant and also sentence the MP for breaching the 1992 constitution.



But when GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent Daniel Kaku contacted the Jomoro MP Dorcas Afo-Toffey, she denied having Ivorian and US passports.



"My legal team will handle it", she assured.



Also, the NDC in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency is challenging the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Sekondi High Court.



According to the NDC, the NPP MP, George Mireku-Duker didn't win the elections per their collated results. They claim the EC did not do a proper collation and are, therefore, asking the Sekondi High Court to conduct a re-collation of the entire results.



Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP had described the NDC's petition as an incompetent one and also asking the Sekondi High Court to throw their petition out.



