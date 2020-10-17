Regional News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from the Upper East Region

play videoSenyalah Castro, Upper East Region Correspondent

GhanaWeb’s Senyalah Castro brings you highlights of major news stories from the Upper East Region.



Sandema residents protest hike in robbery activities.



Residents of Sandema in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region, mainly youth, this week continued their peaceful protests against a surge in activities of armed robbers in the area.



In their peaceful protests, which involved shop owners and market women, residents shut down shops in the town for close to two days and presented a petition to local and traditional authorities, calling for swift action to address the problem.



The residents presented the petition to the District Chief Executive and Paramount Chief of the area.



Shops and businesses, especially in the district capital have recently become targets of bandits who always make away with large amounts of money and other belongings.



The activities of these robbers have left the residents living in fear and has led to the collapse of businesses that are unable to recover from the huge financial losses.



Residents are not happy about the state of insecurity in the area. They accused authorities of doing very little to address the issue. They demanded swift actions from authorities or they will take fate into their hands.



Thieves make away with television set belonging to Sandema District Hospital



Barely two days after Sandema was clad in red with protests by residents against rise in robbery and theft incidents, authorities of the district hospital woke up Monday morning to the shock of their lives when they discovered that thieves had stolen a television set from the Theatre.



According to reports, the thieves entered the facility at dawn and picked the electronic, which was hanging against the wall in the patients sitting bay, while staff were busy at work.



A source who informed GhanaWeb about the incident said immediate efforts to apprehend the culprits failed. He added that hospital authorities lodged a complaint with the Sandema District Police command for further actions.



The incident has deepened calls by residents who have vowed to continue to mount pressure on authorities for proper measures to curb the incidents.



In a space of three days, there have been several reports of robbery attacks on operators of mobile money in Sandema and Chuchuliga. The vendors lost huge cash amounts and cellphones.



Watch the video below:









