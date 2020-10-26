Regional News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from Bono Region

Correspondence from Bono Region



The week has been engulfed with several news events in the Bono Region.



GhanaWeb presents you with a wrap up of some of the major issues that hit the headlines in the region.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana this week conducted the balloting for the various political parties that will be contesting in the 2020 elections.



With the two main political parties, the NPP and the NDC set to be appearing on the ballot as Number one and Number two respectively, some residents in the Jaman South Constituency have shared their views on whether these positions on the ballot paper really matter.



Also, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been made the “Afutupahene” of Jema which literally means “Chief of wise counsel” by the Chiefs and people of Jema in the Bono East region.



The title was conferred on Dr Bawumia when he paid a courtesy call on them.



