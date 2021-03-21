Eyes on the Ground: KG pupils of Asoutwene Presby Primary studying in death trap

Regional News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is looming danger in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern region as KG pupils of the Asoutwene Presby Primary school have been studying in a dilapidated structure for years.



The information comes to light after an indigene of the area sent a video to GhanaWeb indicating that pupils risk their lives daily in their bid to attain education.



The video captures pupils and teachers under what could be a death trap considered to be a classroom.



“Why is the government only interested in free SHS at the expense of the basic schools? Instead of making quality education at the basic level a priority, our authorities rather channel all available resources to the senior high schools.



"The future of Ghana's education looks gloomy since the basic level is not given much attention,” the indigene urged.



Watch the video below:







You can also send us videos of happenings in your community via our WhatsApp number below. Please indicate the name and location of the community, what has been captured, the date and time the video was shot