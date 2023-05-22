Eyes on the Ground: Falling electricity pole threatens residents' safety at Weija-SCC

Regional News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents at the Weija SCC community in Greater Accra, have been complaining about an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) pole leaning dangerously towards groundwater and several attempts to get it corrected have not been responded to by the company.



This was contained in a video captured by a resident and shared with GhanaWeb.



According to him, the area is flood-prone and the leaning pole poses a greater risk as the rainy season is here.



“This is a video of a falling pole in our area. This area is a flood-prone community. Now, we have reported this [reference to the pole] to the ECG so many times. I've been there, and other people have been there to report the issue but they are not coming. Before then, this bush [reference to a bushy area beneath the pole] was clear for them to come and fix it. At the time it hadn’t been raining and we knew when we get to the rainy season it would be a problem. We’ve called them severally but they are not coming and we are even tired of reporting the issue. We are in the rainy season and look at this, all this place flooded. So if the pole falls into this water, guess what will happen, people will be electrocuted,” he said in the video.



The resident recounted that a mother and son died in the area through electrocution two years earlier.



“The house opposite is heavily flooded and I can't go there. That was the same house where a woman and her son died two years ago through electrocution. So we want to prevent this from happening again because if this pole falls right now, it’s a big issue” he added.



The resident who captured the situation bemoaned the unresponsiveness of the electricity company, stating that they have reported the case to the officials of the company countless times but all to avail.



“We have called ECG severally, but they not responding to our cry. If they need something, they should tell us that one too has turned into something else. We don’t know what to do now,” he continued.



He added that the only time they got a response from the company was when they threatened to cut the power supply to the area till the wet season ends.







