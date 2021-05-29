Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit to be held in Accra

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is scheduled to meet in the coming days in an Extraordinary Session in the capital, Accra.



It’s unclear whether the summit would be hosted via a video conference as was held in February ahead of the 34th ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union on the election of the new management team of the African Union Commission.



The event comes on the heels of the 2021 First Ordinary Session of the Fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is billed to address a Press conference and shed light on the upcoming summit today, May 29, 2021.



Presumably, the Extraordinary summit will involve ECOWAS Heads of State or their duly mandated representatives.