General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Extension of incentive package will motivate nurses to work harder – GRNMA

General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association (GRNMA), David Tenkorang Twum, has lauded government’s decision to extend the incentive package for health workers by three (3) months.



According to him, although the nursing profession is a calling and not based on money, the President’s announcement will ease some financial burden on the nurses.



The President for the Republic Of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo announced an extension of the incentive package for health workers by three (3) months.



“This means that all health workers will pay no income taxes for the next three months, i.e. July, August, and September. Again, all frontline health workers, as defined by the Ministry of Health, will continue to receive the additional allowance of fifty percent (50%) of their basic salary per month, i.e. for July, August, and September.”



“I know the implementation of this directive for the months of April, May and June has been fraught with some challenges, caused, mainly, by the protracted discussions over the definition of who qualifies as “frontline health workers” in this context. I have, however, been assured that they have now been resolved, and payments will be effected from the end of June. I should reiterate that the insurance package for health workers is still in place”, the President said.



David Tenkorang Twum made this statement while speaking in Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi.



Asked if the issue of PPE’s have been resolved, General Secretary, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association, David Tenkorang Twum said the treatment centers have no issues but same cannot be same for wards etc.

