Extension of NABCO by 6 months is for votes - Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has said that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government has extended NABCO by six extra months just to get votes and sack the trainees afterward.



According to him, NABCO was expected to last for three years which means it was supposed to have ended this year but the government has extended the programme so they can win votes from the trainees.



He said unlike the NPP, the new NDC government will make NABCO trainees permanent staff of the various institutions they currently occupy.



Sammy Gyamfi who was speaking to Joy News on the NDC’s manifesto said: “When they [NABCo trainees] were engaged, that was supposed to last three years and that will elapse this year."



"The government seeing elections approaching and is looking for votes has decided to extend it for another six months."



“But former President John Dramani Mahama says he doesn’t believe in ad hoc jobs. He appreciates the fact that unemployment is a big problem and a security threat to a nation. So what he will do is to make all NABCo beneficiaries permanent,” he said.

