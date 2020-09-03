Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Expunge 66 Ivorians from new register – NDC tells EC

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to rid the new voter register of the 66 Ivorians who were allegedly brought in by the NPP Parliamentary Candidate in Banda to register.



The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia contends after waiting 27 clear days for action on the matter, very little or no action appears to have been taken by way of serving the course of justice.



Addressing a Press Conference in Accra, the Party Scribe denied his complicity in the bussing of the said Ivorians to acquire a Ghanaian voter ID illegally.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, after my initial rebuttals at joy FM, I decided to stay put investing my hopes in the EC to conduct the said thorough investigation and for the Ghana Police Service and the Immigration Service to do the right thing by dealing with the culprits according to law” he said, claiming he’s rather noted with grave shock the Presidents attempts to cover up the misdeeds perpetrated in the just-ended registration exercise.



According to General Mosquito, after the arrest of the Ivorians at Dorbor in Banda they were quickly processed at the Sunyani Circuit court and were quickly granted bail at the instance of the NPP Regional Women Organiser, Madam, Ama Amponsah, while the case was subsequently adjourned indefinitely.



But the largest opposition NDC has impressed upon the EC to publish its report on the incident, especially after “they promised to investigate and publish their findings while punishing anybody involved in the wrongdoing.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.