Expose those who tarnish the image of the Tamale Teaching Hospital - Northern Regional Minister advises

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: Zuberu Aliu, Contributor

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhasan Shaibu has called on the Management and staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital to expose people who tarnish the image of the hospital. He made this call when he represented the President at a ceremony to award COVID-19 frontline workers of the hospital.



According to the minister, a lot has been said about the hospital on radio, television, and other platforms. Alhaji Shani added that some of the issues about the hospital are not verifiable, but cannot all be discounted. He tasked the staff to eschew the pull-down syndrome and to also expose the wrong doers who tarnish the image of the hospital.



He said: "Let us also expose the wrong-doers who tarnish the image of the Hospital by their action and inaction and convince the populace that we really seek to serve them".



The Ag. CEO, Dr. Atiku Adam highlighted the challenges the hospital face and what leadership has done to tackle these challenges. Dr. Atiku explained that the Management has prioritised water supply in the hospital, repairs and maintenance of medical equipment and staff welfare.



The Ag. CEO bemoaned the attitude of some staff which have negatively impacted on the image of the hospital.



"We are working hard to resolve the challenges we face as a major referral hospital, but one challenge we must look at is the attitude of some of us as staff of the hospital", he stated.



Dr. Atiku expressed gratitude to the staff for their dedication to serve clients. He also called on all the staff to continue to do their best in serving clients.



"We are able to do better because of our togetherness", Dr. Atiku added.



Over three hundred staff across the various departments in the hospital and the Ag. CEO received certificate from the president in recognition of their efforts during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.