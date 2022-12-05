Exporting raw Cocoa beans in the 21st century disheartening - Asantehene

Regional News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, says it is disheartening to see Ghana exporting raw Cocoa beans to the international market in the 21st century without adding value to them.



According to him, farmers, players in the Agricultural value chain and the country’s economy gain very little from exporting raw materials as prices of such materials are mostly determined by the importing countries.



He has therefore called on the government and other industry players in the Agricultural sector to work towards adding value to raw agricultural produce before exporting it to the international market.



The Asantehene said this during the celebration of the 38th edition of the National Farmers Day in the Ashanti Region on Friday, December 2, 2022.



In a speech read on his behalf by the Akwamuhene of Kumasi Traditional Council, Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, the Asantehene said it would be in the country’s best interest to support farmers to improve the quality of their products before sending them onto the market.



He however praised Ghana's gallant farmers who have always worked hard to provide enough food for the populace.



A total of 20 farmers received various awards at this year's event with Nana Kwadwo Opoku Bonsu, a farmer at Asante Akyem Agogo emerging as the Region's best farmer.



The winner among other farms boasts over 500 acres of plantain farms.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng after the event, Nana Kwadwo Opoku Bonsu expressed joy for emerging as the eventual winner.



He encouraged youth in the country to venture into farming adding that, farming was one of the lucrative avenues the youth can generate worth.