Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Expel Anyidoho from party – NDC member petitions NEC

Samuel Koku Anyidoho

A member of main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei has petitioned the National Executives Committee (NEC) to expel Samuel Koku Anyidoho from the party.



The petitioner wants Mr Anyidoho expelled on “grounds of misconduct contrary to the express provisions of the Constitution of the NDC and for actions and inactions that are inimical to the progress” of the party.



According to Mr Adjei, “This petition is grounded on many instances, ill-will speeches accentuated by malice and calculated to subject the party public ridicule.”



In the petition, dated 20 January 2020 and addressed to the NEC Chairman of the NDC, the petitioner noted that Mr Anyidoho “has consistently on his official Twitter handle made pronouncements which damages the reputation of the party.”



Read full petition below:



