General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

Expect new things in 2021 - Prof Frimpong Manso assures Christians

General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Prof Paul Frimpong Manso

Most churches in the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region were full to capacity as people thronged there for the watch-night services.



As usual, churches were very colourful as the believers were clothed in white apparel amidst singing and dancing to signify their joy as they waited to be ushered into the New Year.



Some of the churches visited by our correspondent observed the COVID-19 safety protocols to avoid the spread of the disease.



Delivering a sermon to usher in the New Year under the theme, ‘’behold, I am about to do something new’’ in Isaiah 43:19, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Prof Paul Frimpong Manso called on Christians to anticipate great new things from God and put their trust in Him only, as this is the only way by which they could experience His blessings in the New Year.



"As Christians we should endeavour to always trust in God that new things are going to happen in the years ahead and be more prayerful when trials and temptations come our way, since God has promised to be always by us through thick and thin”, Prof Paul Frimpong Manso said.



The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana urged the congregants to exercise solid faith and wait for the promises of God to be fulfilled.



He urged Christians to allow the Holy Spirit to always strengthen them to be courageous and to stand the test of any temptation adding that the Holy Spirit filled God's people with knowledge, understanding, wisdom, counsel, fortitude, piety and the fear of the Lord.



On his part, Vice President Bawumia thanked God for his special favour on Ghana, saying “there were times I feared the nation would go up in flames, but God was in control. The devil is indeed a liar. Let us give thanks and praise to the Lord. May his grace continue to be on this nation.”



Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the Second Lady, Hajia Mrs Samira Bawumia; the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah; Mr Fred Oware, CEO of Bui Power Authority; Francis Asenso Boakye, Deputy Chief of Staff and MP-elect for Bantama; a number of Ashanti Region MPs and MPs-elect including Hon Eugene Boakye Antwi (Subin), Hon Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom), Hon Kennedy Kankam (Nhyiaeso), Vincent Ekow Assifuah (Tafo Pankrono), Dr Kingsley Nyarko (Kwadaso), Head of Protocol, Office of the Vice President, Barima Osei Hwedie as well as regional executives of the NPP.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.