Expect more earth tremors in Accra – Seismologist

A Senior Seismologist has advised Ghanaians to brace up for more earth tremors this year, and even that could lead to earthquakes.



Nicholas Opoku, who is with the Geological Survey Authority, said Ghana’s capital city Accra, in particular, is an earthquake-prone area and therefore could suffer the natural occurrence any time.



Mr Opoku gave this hint on TV3’s New Day in an interview on Thursday, June 25.



This comes in the wake of multiple earth tremors recorded in many parts of Accra Wednesday night.



Occurring three successive times in a spate of 10 minutes, the earth tremors got many out of their rooms.



Aside Accra, other areas such as Cape Coast, Kasoa and Swedru in the Central Region also experienced the tremors.



Its magnitude has been pegged at 4.0 on the Richter Scale.



Mr Opoku said there are active fault lines in Accra which makes the situation dangerous in the event of a movement in the earth.



He called for intensified education in order to avert a disaster-in-waiting.



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says much effort has gone into educating Ghanaians who occupy the fault lines.



George Ayisi said already seismological equipment have been set up at Weija and near NADMO’s headquarters to get signals of impending earthquakes.



But he said NADMO needs more powers despite Act 927 in order to enforce some of the laws.





This he said can be provided by a legislative instrument (LI).

