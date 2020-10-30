General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Expansion of economy under my care obvious to everyone – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that the economy has expanded under his administration as compared to what happened under the previous Mahama era.



He explained that before he took over the affairs of this country, Ghana was importing food from neighbouring countries.



But, he said, due to prudent policies he has introduced Ghana has moved from being an importer of foods to a net exporter following the growth of the agric sector of the economy.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme Thursday, October 29, President Akufo-Addo said the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative was one of the factors that led to economic growth.



“I think with the expansion of the economy, we have all seen it. Until covid the economy was growing at an average rate of 7%,” he said.



He added “I think agric is one of the major successes of the last four years, with the programme of the Planting for Food and Jobs.



“Ghana was an importer of food which we saw under Mahama. Today, it is a net exporter of food.”





