Expansion of Ofanko-Amasaman road: Government pays over GH¢40 million as compensation

Regional News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Attah has said an amount of GH¢40,649,177.16 has been paid as compensation to about 1,500 people affected by the construction and expansion of Ofankor- Amasaman-Nsawam highway.



According to him, the claimants leased the acquired Right of Way from the owner who had already been paid compensation under the Executive Instrument.



He adds that these claims have been submitted to the Lands Commission for a joint audit after which eligible claims would be processed for payments.



The Minister was responding to a question from the Amasaman MP who sought to know when compensation will be paid to people whose properties have been affected by the construction and expansion of Ofankor- Amasaman-Nsawam highway.



“The Ofankor-Amasaman-Nsawam Highway forms part of the National Road N6 which connects the Greater Accra Region through Nsawam to the northern part of Ghana. The reconstruction of the road makes provision for ten (10) lanes comprising; six (6) lanes on the main highway and four (4) lanes on the service roads. There is also provision for four flyovers at the major town centers (Amasaman, Pobiman, Medie and Nsawam Junction). The contract also makes provision for ten (10) pedestrian footbridges and one (1) pedestrian underpass. Due to the project scope, the mandatory 90m Right of Way provision for national roads will be fully utilised. As a result, structures within the Right of Way were demolished to make way for the works.



He added that “Right of Way (90 metres) for the Accra-Kumasi Road Corridor which includes the Ofankor-Nsawam Road Section (Dual Carriageway) 33.4km was acquired on 23rd December, 2003 and amended on 16th September, 2004 under the Executive Instrument (El. 17 & 7). To date, the Government of Ghana has paid compensation to the tune of GHC40,649,177.16 to about 1,500 Project Affected Persons (PAPs).”



He further stated that the mandatory Right of Way provision for national roads will be fully utilised as the structures were demolished to make way for construction works.



YNA/WA