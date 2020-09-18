Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Exhibition: Registered voters can do 'virtual' verification for 30 pesewas - EC

play videoJean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced that all voters who cannot make it to various registration centres to partake in the exhibition of the voters' register which commences tomorrow, September 18 can do so via this short code, 1422.



All voters who will make use of this process would be charged 30 pesewas.



“The Commission will deploy a mobile telephony system also known as the SMS to allow prospective voters check their details using their mobile phones for a fee of 30 pesewas. Prospective voters may access this system by simply texting his or her voters ID card number to 1422 and immediately, his or her details will pop up. With this simple process a voter with the click of the button can obtain the following details; his or name, voters ID card number, age, gender, polling station code, polling station name, district and region," said Jean Mensa at a press briefing.



The charge, the EC Chair, explained was not to enrich the Commission. According to her, the charges go directly to the telecommunications network for their services rendered.



However, if voters are fraught with challenges while accessing the shortcode, they would have to immediately go to their assigned polling stations for their problems to be looked at.



The aim of the exhibition of the voters' register is to give voters the opportunity to correct the wrong spelling of their names, take a new photograph if the one on the ID card was badly taken among others.





It's also to give room for a voter to object the names of unqualified persons name on the register.



The exhibition exercise will last for a week and will begin from 7am to 6pm at all 33,367 centres across the country.





