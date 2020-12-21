Politics of Monday, 21 December 2020

Exhibit some political maturity – Afenyo Markin advises NDC

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, MP for Efutu Constituency

Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to exhibit some political maturity.



According to him, the NDC has been unreasonably greedy in their approach to the results of the 2020 election when they were declared.



Citing the elections at Techiman South, the Member of Parliament noted that the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate while the results were going to be declared rather attacked the Returning Officer and calls were made on the radio for their supporters to mass up at the collation center.



To him, the behavior of the NDC before and after the election smacks off immaturity although the NDC has been in power for 16 years in the fourth republic.



“You guys must be more responsible. From 92 you had eight years, you got it again, eight years, so under the fourth republican dispensation you have had sixteen years. Why are you behaving like you’ve not been in power before. Demonstrate some political maturity,” he said.



The National Democratic Congress has indicated that it will not accept the results of the 2020 elections.



To them, the legitimate winner of the election is their leader John Dramani Mahama and until he is declared winner, they will not walk away.



Supporters of the largest opposition party in the country have since the declaration of the results of the elections organized protests across the country to drum home the need for the Electoral Commission to do what is right.

