Exhibit quality leadership as the future of the Ghana Police - COP MYT charges Police Cadets

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Director-General in charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah(Mrs) has advised Police Cadet Officers to be studious and committed to ensuring that they become good leaders.



According to her, it’s imperative that the cadet commits to their work not because they just want to work but rather because they are willing to work for the betterment of the service.



She reminded the Cadet Officers during an interaction on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police Mr James Oppong-Boanuh of the fact that they are the future leaders of the Ghana Police Service and are therefore expected to exhibit qualities of good leadership.



COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah indicated that the training for the Senior Officers is geared towards ensuring that the officers are good at the job and also have better human relations in order to ensure the well being of Junior officers who work under them.



“We want to have officers who will work not because they want to work but they are willing to work. We must deviate from the attitude where officers all that we care about is charge and charge and charge. Sometimes it’s just about listening to them. So you been here means a lot to the Police administration. We want you to go back as Senior Officers who will take up the mantle of leadership of the Police. I don’t know whether you have looked at the structures of the Police Service. You are the leaders of the Police Service in future and we want you to go back when you leave here to go back and become good leaders not only for the job but for the wellbeing of the officers who work under you.”