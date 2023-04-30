Exhibit professionalism in discharge of duties - CJ admonishes Judicial Service staff

Regional News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Correspondence from Eastern Region



The Judicial Service in collaboration with the Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly has inaugurated and handed over for administrative use, an ultra-modern courthouse at Asesewa in the Eastern Region.



The edifice, funded by the District Assemblies Common Fund comes with the residence for the magistrate, connected with a solar panel and a standby plant for uninterrupted power supply.



The facility is one of the numerous modern courthouses being put up across the country in recent times as part of judicial reforms to promote and bring to the doorsteps effective justice delivery.



Inaugurating the facility, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Justice Anin Yeboah said it is worth to note that an effective and viable judiciary is one of the key requisites for a thriving democracy. He was confident that the facility marks a new beginning to relegate to history the era in which the nation lacked courthouses in the right numbers to serve the justice needs of the people.



According to him, with the support of government the judicial service will make the deplorable state of the existing physical infrastructure as well as obsolete equipment and technology for the operation of the courts, a thing of the past.



Chief Justice Yeboah reminded the magistrate and other officials of the court to be mindful of the fact that the work of the court is a service not only to court users but also to the people as a whole.



They must therefore exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties to promote and protect the good image of the service. He also entreated the District Assembly to ensure proper and regular maintenance of the facility for its lifespan.



The Chief Justice also urged the general public and lawyers in particular to fully patronize the court's connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Mechanism for which mediators have been trained nationwide and proven to be speedy, cheaper, and less laborious as compared to the former administerial system.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong in a speech read on his behalf admonished the people to make good use of the court in resolving their disputes and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.



The Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II who doubles as the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs was grateful to the government for giving the district the new court building that will help in the smooth justice delivery and resolve many legal issues of the people.