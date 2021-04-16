Exercise restraint as we deal with the issue – Lands Ministry to military, La youth

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has called for calm among the Ghana Armed Forces and youth of La over the ownership of a land at Burma Camp.



Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces clashed with protesting youth on Thursday, leaving scores of protestors with injuries.



The agitated youth are laying claim to a land which according to GAF is a property of the military.



In a statement issued on Friday, May 16, 2021, the Abu Jinapor-led ministry described as unfortunate the stand-off between the two factions. The Ministry indicated that steps are being taken to find lasting solution to the impasse.



“This situation is unfortunate as the Ministry together with its relevant stakeholders has already commenced series of constructive engagement and negotiation with all parties and stakeholders in this matter.



“All parties are hereby requested to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint as the Ministry is making every effort to proffer a lasting solution which will inure to the benefit of all parties,” parts of the statement read.



Meanwhile, GAF has apologised to journalists and civilians who were victims of acts of brutalities by some military personnel.



Parts of a statement signed by Colonel Aggrey Quarshie, the Public Relations Director of GAF read “In order to restrain the demonstrators, reasonable force had to be applied to remove them. Thus, in the process, some of the demonstrators or persons got injured. It later came to light that some of the injured persons were journalists who were there to cover the event.”



“GAF seizes this opportunity to apologize to the journalists and all innocent persons who might have been affected by the troops’ effort to clear the unruly demonstrators,” the Armed Forces said in a press statement.



“The Military High Command has directed that the case be investigated to ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not occur in future. We once again call on all Ghanaians to follow due process in all their actions with GAF to avoid such unfortunate situations,” it added.



