Exercise patience, we’ll pay you - Gender Minister to school feeding caterers

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo has assured caterers under the school programme that the government will pay them all arrears in due course.



A statement issued by the Minister said a process is currently ongoing to establish the state of indebtedness to caterers who cooked but have not been paid.



She asked the caterers to exercise patience while the process to pay them is ongoing.



