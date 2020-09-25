General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

‘Exercise caution’ – Ghana Police alerts public after Western Togoland takeover

A photo of police personnel

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned people travelling to the Volta Region and Eastern Region to be wary of the activities of separatist group, Homeland Study Foundation, also known as Western Togoland group.



According to reports reaching GhanaWeb, Friday, September 25, members of secessionist group have blocked major entries into the Volta Region. They are said to have executed their activities at dawn.



The group are said to have attacked a police station and disarmed some security personnel in the region.



Three people have also sustained gunshot wounds whiles motorists travelling along the route have been left stranded.



The Ghana Police Service has, therefore, cautioned people travelling the route to exercise caution since they are likely to experience traffic.



A statement posted on the verified account of the Ghana Police Service on Facebook said;



“Good morning Ghana, commuters to and from Accra - Ho - Aveyime - Adidome - Mepe - Akuse - Sogakope - Aflao are likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas. Anybody travelling on any of these roads should exercise caution.”









