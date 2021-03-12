General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: GNA

Executive Women Network partners TheBoardroom Africa to enhance board diversity

The EWN and TBR Africa have signed agreement to enable more senior executive women in Ghana

The Executive Women Network (EWN) and TheBoardroom Africa (TBR Africa) have signed a partnership agreement to enable more senior executive women in Ghana to access opportunities and advance their professional development objectives.



The partnership formed part of a Network Partnership Programme launched by TBR Africa in 2019.



As a pan-African organization, TBR Africa partners with national initiatives such as EWN to open doors for professional women and the Network Partner programme to support TBR Africa’s efforts to double the number of women in African boardrooms by 2028.



A statement from EWN, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said TheBoardroom Africa had curated a unique pool of peer-endorsed female leaders and worked with organisations across the region to improve gender balance in Africa’s boardrooms.



The pipeline of talent, combined with a uniquely collaborative and objective approach, was driving a fundamental shift in gender balance among leadership teams in businesses in the region, it said.



Madam Eunice Biritwum, the Chairperson of the EWN Executive Committee, explained that the partnership would offer an opportunity to EWN members, who were women in senior management and executive positions, to acquire great personal and professional dynamics as companies evolved and innovated for the future.



“Now, more than ever, learning and development needed to be on boards, must take top priority, even when it comes to acquiring skills. This is because new markets are emerging and so are new technologies and ways of doing things.



“And as leaders, we know that these changes have a profound impact on self-development and organisational growth. People need training, development and support throughout their careers, to develop their skills and continue to work effectively,” she said.



Madam Biritwum noted that when women and business leaders in general, were provided with practical guidance on common issues that might arise, they were shaped to be more efficient, competitive, and engaged in their roles.



“We are therefore excited to partner the largest regional network of female executives in Africa, TheBoardroom Africa to enable our members to get the requisite skills needed for Board placements,” she said.



On her part, Mrs Marcia Ashong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TBR Africa noted that the organisation remained committed to equipping executive women with board readiness skills.



“I believe that this relationship with EWN will extend more resources and opportunities to Ghanaian women and help foster pan-African relations amongst the business community. “Business and society both benefit when more women get a seat at the table. Together with EWN, we will expand the number of women who can network, dialogue and collaborate to drive business growth and, in turn, contribute to national development”.



Executive Women Network (EWN) is a non-profit organisation operating for close to five years with a membership of over 200+ women in senior management and executive positions in private organisations and women entrepreneurs from 10+ industries of well-established businesses in Ghana.



TheBoardroom Africa (TBR Africa) is the largest regional network of female executives in Africa.



The organisation aims to improve access to board opportunities for women and accelerate the presence of women on boards by working with development finance institutions, private equity investors and companies to accelerate the appointment of women on boards and build a growing pipeline of board-ready women while inspiring and educating the business community on the power of diverse leadership.