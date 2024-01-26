Executive Ride Ghana to be unveiled in Accra

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: newsghana.com.gh

Koby Maxwell is expected to give Ghanaians and tourists an awesome experience with the launch of an Executive Ride Ghana (Executive Party Bus) on Sunday January 28, 2024 at the Corridor Garden-East Legon in Accra.



In an interview with the media at the Corridor Garden-East Legon, Koby Maxwell indicated that the whole idea is for people to celebrate while they are on a trip.



“We are not only introducing a Part Bus but it is bigger than that, the idea is to bring you from US, Europe or Asia and welcome you to Ghana all including helping you with where you will stay, the food and entertainment you will have. The tourism places you need to see while in Ghana.



“The bus alone is a minimum of GHC1,500 and we are doing a promotion for you to enjoy and this comes with a driver, the security among others that will make you comfortable. If you want to bring your drink it’s allowed,” he explained.



Mr. Koby Maxwell indicated that that the Executive Ride Ghana is in partnership with Nana Danso (Chairman) adding that there is a resort at Prampram that customers on board the Executive Bus can be taken to for their relaxation and comfort.



“Sunday is for you to experience what this whole thing is about so when you come you will see the van, get in and take pictures, video and ride with you for the whole experience.



“Let’s have a conversation, advise us and tell us what more we can add to this to make it better to your expectation. Because for me our goal is to bring something unique and experience for you and we want everyone to experience it,” Koby Maxwell stated.



He said the Bus is a Mercedes Benz Sprinter which can accommodate about 12 people, with television, Wi-Fi, refrigerator, USB plug-ins, music and all kinds of entertainment one will want.



“Come on Sunday and experience the executive ride and it is going to be a beautiful experience and we all deserve to have such an occasion for your wedding, birthday party, meetings on the Executive Bus. Maybe you want to travel to have a comfortable place for dinner, lunch with your friends.



“If you don’t need to drive you can park your cars and get on board the Party Bus. Remember I am very conscious of the environment. We don't need many cars on the road all the time. You can park your car and come together in the Executive Bus. We are saving the earth causing less traffic on the road and we are having a conversation so that is the whole experience we want to sell to Ghanaians and tourists,” he concluded.