General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Exclusive: Full list of Deputy Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be naming the last batch of ministerial appointments and Deputy Ministerial list this week to complete the formation of his second-term government.

Speculation has been rife about who President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to nominate as deputy minister.

GhanaWeb sources state that the Finance, Trade and Industry, as well as the Energy Ministries, will have three Deputy Ministers.

Some of the names expected to be on the list include Abena Osei Asare, Charles Adu Boahen, John Kumah, Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Okyere Baafi, Herbert Krapa, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Amin Adam and Owuraku Aidoo.

Find below the full list of Deputy Ministers:

Finance
Abena Osei Asare
Charles Adu Baohen
John Kumah

Trade and Industry
Dokua Asiamah Adjei
Okyere Baafi
Herbert Krapa

Energy
Andrew Egyapa Mercer
Amin Adam
Owuraku Aidoo

Education
John Ntim Fordjour
Gifty Twum Ampofo

Attorney General
Dinah Asonaba Dapaah
Tuah Yeboah

Gender, Children and Social Protection
Lariba Zuweira Abudu

Interior
Nana Eyiah

Youth & Sports
Evans Bobie

Defence
Amankwah Manu

Railways
Asante Boateng

Employment and Labour Relations
Bright Wereko Brobby

Fisheries
Moses Anim

Roads & Highways
Mavis Nkansah Boadu
Stephen Jalulah

Communication
Ama Pomaa Andoh
Richard Ahiabgah

Lands & Forestry
Benito Owusu-Bio
George Mireku Duker

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration
Thomas Mbomba
Ampratwum Sarpong

Food & Agriculture
Yaw Frimpong Addo
Hardi Tuferu

Transport
Hassan Tampuli
Fredrick Adom

Health
Tina Mensah
Asei Mahama

Information
Fatimatu Abubakari

Works and Housing
Abdulai Abanga

