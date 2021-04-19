Exclusive: Full list of Deputy Ministers

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be naming the last batch of ministerial appointments and Deputy Ministerial list this week to complete the formation of his second-term government.



Speculation has been rife about who President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to nominate as deputy minister.



GhanaWeb sources state that the Finance, Trade and Industry, as well as the Energy Ministries, will have three Deputy Ministers.



Some of the names expected to be on the list include Abena Osei Asare, Charles Adu Boahen, John Kumah, Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Okyere Baafi, Herbert Krapa, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Amin Adam and Owuraku Aidoo.



Find below the full list of Deputy Ministers:



Finance

Abena Osei Asare

Charles Adu Baohen

John Kumah



Trade and Industry

Dokua Asiamah Adjei

Okyere Baafi

Herbert Krapa



Energy

Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Amin Adam

Owuraku Aidoo



Education

John Ntim Fordjour

Gifty Twum Ampofo



Attorney General

Dinah Asonaba Dapaah

Tuah Yeboah



Gender, Children and Social Protection

Lariba Zuweira Abudu



Interior

Nana Eyiah



Youth & Sports

Evans Bobie



Defence

Amankwah Manu



Railways

Asante Boateng



Employment and Labour Relations

Bright Wereko Brobby



Fisheries

Moses Anim



Roads & Highways

Mavis Nkansah Boadu

Stephen Jalulah



Communication

Ama Pomaa Andoh

Richard Ahiabgah



Lands & Forestry

Benito Owusu-Bio

George Mireku Duker



Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Thomas Mbomba

Ampratwum Sarpong



Food & Agriculture

Yaw Frimpong Addo

Hardi Tuferu



Transport

Hassan Tampuli

Fredrick Adom



Health

Tina Mensah

Asei Mahama



Information

Fatimatu Abubakari



Works and Housing

Abdulai Abanga