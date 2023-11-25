Exciting moments as Bawumia, Kwabena Agyepong touch down in Kumasi in the same plane

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

In the special delegates conference of the NPP, after which a final election was held that gave Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia his win as the flagbearer of the ruling party, Kwabena Agyepong and the vice president were political ‘rivals.’



And for better perspective, because the two were in the race to become the leader of the New Patriotic Party, it was a natural ‘rivalry.’



But things since his failure after the special delegates conference have gone back to default settings, literally.



In a video that is making the rounds on social media, the two gentlemen and leading members of the NPP are seen together, descending from a Ghana Airforce plane.



According to the X account that shared this, the two men were in Kumasi to attend the 57th graduation ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



“Incoming President of Ghana H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Ing. Kwabena Agyepong have arrived in Kumasi for the 57th Graduation ceremony of KNUST,” the X user captioned the video.



It is worth mentioning that although Kwabena Agyepong was quite critical of the contributions of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, to the current economic woes in the country, he has since thrown his full support behind the new NPP flagbearer.



The NPP hopes to ‘break the 8,’ a term that the party has coined to indicate its desire to become the first political party in Ghana to win three consecutive general elections.



