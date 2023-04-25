Ex-prison officer nearly lynched for stealing cooking utensils

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A former Prison Officer has been arrested and nearly lynched for allegedly stealing cooking utensils and building materials at Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region.



The suspect who was reportedly sacked from the Prisons Service for alleged criminal conduct was busted on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at about 5:00 after he stole a sack full of cooking utensils.





Before then, he had stolen building materials from nearby shop and had kept it elsewhere and after his arrest, he led the residents to where he’d kept the items and surrendered it.



The suspect said to be an ex-convict was stripped naked by residents, beaten and nearly killed.



Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan reported that the timely arrival of the police saved his life and was taken to the Abura Dunkwa Police station where he’s assisting investigation.



The retrieved materials were subsequently handed over to the owners.



Residents have lamented the rampant theft in the community and have threatened to deal ruthlessly with any thief arrested in the community.