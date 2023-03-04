Ex-convict sobs as he recalls how Christian Atsu bailed him from prison

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

An ex-convict, who was helped out of prison by Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, could not hold back his tears as he paid his respect to the late footballer at his one-week celebration.



The man who gave his name as Steven Appiah said that he was jailed for six months because of a fight he had with a taxi driver in 2017.



He narrated that he was in prison one day when one of the prison officers told him that a footballer has come to pay their fines for them to be released.



“I was imprisoned for 6 months after fighting with a tax driver… I was in the prison for two months and I had no hope of coming out.



“One day, they come to tell us that a Blacks Stars player has come to pay the fines for prisons who committed lesser crimes for as to be released. I was very shocked.



“Where ever he is may his soul rest in peace,” a sobbing Stephen Appiah said.



The ex-convict, who was in jersey, went on to request a T-shirt of Christian Atsu.



The one-week observation for the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, is being held today, March 4, 2023, at Adjiringanor Astroturf Park in Accra.



Former Blacks Star players including the likes of Samuel Kufuor and Sulley Muntari graced the celebration to mourn with the family of the late colleague.



Christian Astu was trapped in the February 6, 2023, earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



After a 12-day search, his remains were found under the rubble on February 18, before being transported to Ghana, arriving on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Istanbul, the capital city of Turkey.



