Ex-convict jailed 10 years for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old scrap dealer and an ex-convict to 10 years imprisonment on charges of unlawful entry and stealing.



Mohammed Mansur is said to have dishonestly appropriated engine head of Toyota Corolla (S) valued GH¢2,500, a Renault air condition motor valued GH¢3,000, a Renault gear box and its housing valued GH¢3,000.



Mansur pleaded guilty to the charges.



The court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah convicted Mansur on his own plea.



The court said the accused person was known to have served his prison term in Nsawam, hence sentenced him to five years on the charge of unlawful entry.



It further sentenced Mansur to 10 years on the charge of stealing. The sentences are to run concurrently.



The court ordered that items retrieved should be returned to the complainant.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, said the complainant Michael Tetteh, was a driver residing at Nungua Addogonno while the accused person, now convict, resided at Nungua Zongo.



It said on July 25, 2023, at about 1:30pm, Mansur scaled a wall and entered the complainant’s gated house and stole the items and kept in a room in the house.



The prosecution said the accused person managed and threw the items in to a house nearby.



It said Mansur was grabbed when he attempted to carry his booty away.