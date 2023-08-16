Ex-convict, driver remanded over burglary at Tesano

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody a 25-year-old unemployed man who broke into a house at Tesano and made away with television, a laptop, and a tablet.



Adolph Kosah is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and three counts of stealing.



Kosah, an ex-convict, pleaded guilty to the charges.



His accomplice, Benjamin Botchwey, a taxi driver, who is facing the same charges, has pleaded not guilty.



Kosah in his explanation to the court, prayed for forgiveness, pledging that he would not repeat the act and that the burglary was intentional.



He told the court that his wife was pregnant and he went in search of a job and ended up stealing from the complainant.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Samule Ahiabor, who held brief of Chief Inspector Benson Benneh, said Kosah was an ex-convict.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor therefore prayed the court to defer Kosah’s sentence to enable him to furnish the court with the nature of the offence that led Kosah to jail earlier.



The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah therefore deferred Kosah’s sentence and remanded him into police custody to reappear on August 17. 2023.



Prosecution said the complainant, Robert Mills, was a businessman residing at Tesano in Accra.



It said Kosah and Botchwey resided at Korle Gonno, Accra.



Prosecution said the third accused person (now at Large), whose name was not given by the Police, was a trader in electronic gadgets at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.



On June 23, 2023, Prosecution said the complainant and his family left home to church and while away, Botchwey drove Kosah to the complainant’s house.



According to prosecution, Kosah went to the complainant’s house and forced the metal gate of the complainant house open while Botchwey sat in his getaway car monitoring the scene.



Kosah broke into the complainant’s living room through the kitchen door and stole one NASCO led TV, a Dell Laptop computer and an Amazon electronic Tablet all valued at GHc10,500 and bolted.



Prosecution said the complainant returned home and noticed the theft in his house visually captured on his installed CCTV.



It said intelligence led to the arrest of the accused persons who admitted the offences.



The accused persons led the Police to retrieve the television and the tablet which the complainant identified as his, the prosecutor told the court.