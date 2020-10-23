General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ex-President Rawlings’ mother goes home tomorrow

The mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Madam Victoria Agbotui, will begin her journey to eternal rest, tomorrow morning, after living for 101 years on earth.



A pre-burial service would be held at the Forecourt of the State House, Accra from 9am to 10.30am after family, friends and loved ones have filed past the centenarian, to pay their final respects.



The body would be conveyed to the Keta School Park in the Volta Region for burial service then to Dzelukope, her hometown in the same region, to be interred at a private ceremony.



Madam Agbotui, born on September 9, 1919, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, two weeks after she marked her 101st birthday. She was a one-time head of the catering department at the presidency during Rawlings’ era.



According to her obituary, she had four siblings and aside former President Rawlings, she had three other adult children; Isaac Newton Nii Addy (deceased); Elizabeth Dangboki Kodjie and Mrs Judy Nkansah nee John (step daughter).

