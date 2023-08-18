Ex-DCE Joshua Kwaku Abonkra confident of flipping Pru East seat to NPP

Regional News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Pru East District, Joshua Kwaku Abonkra, has expressed unwavering confidence in flipping the Pru East parliamentary seat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if he wins the party’s primaries.



With a determined spirit and a clear vision, Joshua Kwaku Abonkra is steadfast in his mission to secure victory for the NPP for the first time under the Fourth Republic if given the nod by delegates.



Campaigning around unity, progress, and a brighter future for the entire constituency, he is someone who connects with constituents, listens to their concerns, and shares in the vision for a stronger Pru East under NPP representation.



Having previously served as the DCE for the Pru East Constituency, he brings a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of the local dynamics, and a record of unprecedented projects across the District.



Speaking after he successfully filed his nomination on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to contest in the party’s parliamentary primaries, he revealed that he firmly believes that his track record of effective leadership and community engagement will resonate with voters, which will contribute to a successful outcome for the NPP.



“During my tenure as DCE, I provided dedicated and effective leadership, and my record is there for all to see, and I believe that is what people in Pru East are looking for, and they find that in me”.



He touted his track record by citing some of the numerous projects he undertook during his tenure as DCE between 2018 and 2020, a record that puts him miles ahead of any candidate seeking to represent the party.



“My track record in the area of infrastructure, such as the building of an ultramodern District Assembly office, 2 km of galvanized street lights along the streets of Yeji and Parembo, a court complex that was about 95% complete at the time of leaving office, a Community Water and Sanitation Project in Yeji, which is almost at the completion stage, and the only completed Astroturf in the entire Bono East Region, places me ahead of any contender”.



He has promised to bring about a positive change in key areas such as infrastructure development, job creation, and education if he wins the primaries and the ultimate in 2024.