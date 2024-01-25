Ex Cpl. Mathew Adabuga admonishes government to tackle poverty in the country

Regional News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: Frank Aboagye

Corporal Mathew Adabuga (Rtd) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has admonished the government to tackle the rising level of poverty in the country.



According to Mathew Adabuga, a key member of the erstwhile Provincial National Defence Council (PNDC), such a move would help bridge the widening gap between the rich and poor.



Commenting on the current state of the economy, the former military man averred that the general discontentment among Ghanaians as far as the economic conditions in the country are concerned indicates that a paradigm shift is needed from political leaders towards addressing these challenges to make life better for the people.



“I came back home a few weeks ago and what I hear from the people is that there is hardship in the country and I think it’s everywhere due to COVID-19 and other conflicts among the superpowers”, he bemoaned.



He has therefore appealed to the government to tackle issues of unemployment, high cost of living, and infrastructural deficit which have security implications to improve the living conditions of the people.



“I need to advise the government to have the citizens at heart and live within its means to ensure that there is equitable distribution of the national cake for the youth to get employment”, he disclosed.



Protection of Ghana’s democracy:



Mathew Adabuga stressed that despite the hardships in the country, there is a need for the consolidation of the country’s democracy in the interest of all because democracy over time has proven to be the best form of government.



“All that I’m saying is my personal opinion and I know that the country’s security is on top of issues and would avert any terrorists attempt to destabilise the peace but they should not be complacent”, he emphasised.



He charged political leaders to respect the will of the people in the 2024 general election irrespective of the outcome to help deepen our democracy and promote lasting peace.



“I must also add that the 2024 elections need to be peaceful. All political parties must respect the will of the people. It is when people want to win elections at all costs that blood is normally shed”, he appealed.



He re-echoed the excesses of a modern coup d’état due to the proliferation of sophisticated weapons and communication gadgets as reasons why the citizens should uphold the tenets of democracy in the country.



“Normally if there is a political turmoil, everybody is affected but the most hit are always the businesses, women, and children”, Mr. Adabuga warned.