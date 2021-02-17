Diasporian News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Ex-Cop/Federal agent joins SLR’s campaign to raise awareness against opioid crisis and addiction

play videoCharles Frelix is a Special Advisor to SLR’s addiction and opioid awareness campaign

Charles Frelix was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Illinois, and is where Charles received most of his musical influence.



At a very young age, he learned how to read percussion music and play by ear, which eventually landed him on different bands and shows.



Whilst in Chicago, Charles found his lifelong passion, Juvenile Justice to which he gained a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and another in Leadership.



He also worked in law enforcement as protection for the U.S Department of Energy, as a police officer, and as a federal correctional officer. He also served in the U.S Navy as a Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman (FMF).



Mr. Frelix completed his undergraduate education at Governors State University and master's degrees at Grand Canyon University.



He currently serves as a Special Advisor to SLR’s addiction and opioid awareness campaign and was featured in the “ Mama Don’t Give Up” music video.



The campaign is officially scheduled to commence on March 27, 2020, using the song title “Mama Don’t Give Up”.



The song written by Lewis Kofi Nana Antwi (Nana Kottens) provides inspiration, hope, and motivation to individuals and families struggling with addiction.



After the initial release, the campaign will continue throughout the year with different versions featuring various groups and musicians around the world.



Addiction is a disease of the brain, not a lack of will. As a society, as one nation, and as one global body let's support our loved ones struggling with the disease.



