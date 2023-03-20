Evil, lies, and deceit: Why I have always avoided politics – Maurice Ampaw speaks

General News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has stated that politics is a game filled with evil, falsehoods and deception.



He says due to his very high moral ethics, he is unable to engage in politics since he cannot at any time in his life, deny the truth.



Speaking on the March 19, 2023, episode of Mmra Ne Abrao Mu Nsem on Wontumi TV, Ampaw lamented that if he had entered politics earlier, he would have died by now.



“Let the politicians do their politics, because for me, I don’t know how to invoke gods for evil intentions, I don’t like chaos, I’m not that type, and I don’t have that mentality.



“After the death of my father, president Kufour Nana Addo, many people came to his funeral at Kukurantumi in 1995, at that time president Kufour had won the primaries to contest J.J. Rawlings.



“So, president Kuffour asked me, is that my father J.D Ampaw? And I said yes and he asked me to join them…so, if I had joined politics by then, I would have been a minister by now,” he said.



The outspoken lawyer added that he can easily win a parliamentary seat in any of his hometown constituencies because of his father's legacy.



“But I realized that that, it wasn’t my call, if I had gone, I would have died early because most politicians are liars and for me, I also speak the truth always, so I decided to shun politics.



“They’ve chased me to unseat Boafo, the NPP parliamentary for Akuapim North. That’s where I come from…even in Nana Addo’s hometown if I want to become MP, I can easily win the seat at Akyem Abuakwa.



“I can easily unseat Atta Kyea... my father was the first MP for UP, he won the parliamentary seat for Busia and I ride on my father’s achievement.”



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











AM/SARA