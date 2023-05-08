'Everyone has his supporters, let's support each other after the primaries' - John Mahama

Politics of Monday, 8 May 2023

Preparations for the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), enters the home stretch this week.



The vote is slated for May 13, 2023 with the presidential primary being the main focus for most analysts.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated calls for unity among the rank and file ahead of the process.



“Everyone has his supporters, there’s no point saying this person supported the winning team, so we will stay aside. All of us are NDC, let’s support each other after the primaries,” Mr. Mahama advised in his continued engagement with supporters at Bimbilla in the Northern Region.



Mahama is seeking to be re-elected to lead the NDC into the fourth straight election after winning in 2012 and losing in 2016 and 2020.



John Mahama will face competition in the primary from former finance minister Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi mayor Kojo Bonsu.



