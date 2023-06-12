Everyday People: This coconut seller believes the job he does is better than working for the government

General News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

His story is one that is quite disturbing, discouraging and emotional.



This episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV captures the story of Isaac Atta, a coconut seller who’s been on the job for over 16 years.



He tells Victoria Kyei Baffour that he never wanted to be a coconut seller but due to unforeseen circumstances, he had to venture into the business.



“Selling coconut is not my talent but life didn’t go as expected. I couldn’t also sit without doing anything; I needed to look for something to do and that’s the reason I started selling coconut.



According to Mr. Atta, there have been times when people despised the kind of work he does but he tells the reporter that he prefers what he’s doing to working for the government.



He said “People say that a lot; that this is not work for me to do but I know that this work is better for me than working for government.



Mr Atta also said that he’s been able to build his own house and put his children in school out of the same coconut selling.



Watch Isaac Atta share his life as a coconut seller on Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV here:







