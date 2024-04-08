Everyday People: 'I quit school to sell kenkey' - Man shares inspiration for getting into business

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Not every individual believes that education holds the key to their success in life. And that is the fact for some renowned personalities in the country who did not become successful by going to school, but by taking giant, bold steps into trade or other business activities.



This episode of Everyday People tells the story of Ebenezer, a young man who decided to quit school because he developed an interest in selling.



Speaking with GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah, on Everyday People, Ebenezer said his decision to drop out of school was not because his parents couldn’t sponsor his education, but because he realized he was good at selling.



“This was what my mother engaged in to take care of my siblings and me. I used to sell the kenkey with her but told her to hand over the business to me because I could do it. My mother enrolled me in school but I decided to quit. I didn’t know why I should go to school when there would be no job waiting for me. A lot of unemployed graduates are at home waiting to get a job. I realised I like selling and people patronize my food,” he said.



Ebenezer disclosed that he used to sell other products at some specific places before taking over his mother’s kenkey business full-time.



“Kenkey is not the only food I have sold. I used to sell at Ritz Junction, Madina Market, and other places. I have also sold all kinds of products before, so I am really good at doing business,” he told the reporter.



As Ebenezer has found a new niche, he told the reporter he plans to expand the kenkey business and also engage in other businesses in order to succeed in life.



