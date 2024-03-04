Everyday People: How divorce of gifted man's parents ended his dream of becoming an auto-engineer

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At a very young age, he was certain that he would become an auto-engineer in future because he believed it was a God-given talent; however, this dream was truncated.



This is because the parents of Kwaku Ofori, a car decorator in Accra, divorced at the time he was in school and trying to find his feet.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Victoria Kyei Baffour on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People programme, Kwaku Ofori said that he didn’t get the opportunity to further his education to the senior high level also because of the separation, and the obvious challenge he had with finances.



“As for me, the way God gave me knowledge, I wanted to become an auto-engineer. Because naturally, if I see a spoilt car, I can fix it myself without being taught how to do it. I really didn’t have a formal education; I got to just JHS 3 and that was all. If my parents had supported me, I’d have gone far but things were tough, especially when they got divorced,” he explained.



Kwaku Ofori said he has been in the car decoration business for the past 15 years and through that, he has been able to take his first child, who is currently in his final year in senior high school, as well as taking good care of his family.



He further encouraged others to work hard and find other opportunities should they find themselves in similar situations.



Watch the interview below:







