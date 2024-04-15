Everyday People: For 2 years, I was consistently turned away while searching for a job - Female barber recounts

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

A young Ghanaian barber, Janet Ofori, has shared insights into her frustrations with finding a job in the past.



In an interview with GhanaWeb TV's Everyday People, she opened up about her financial struggles that prevented her from continuing her education after high school.



She said this propelled her to go job hunting, but she was unlucky, as she was consistently turned away for two years.



According to her, she applied to several companies but was bounced any time she was called for an interview.



"At the time, I had interest in education, but because I couldn't further my studies, I decided to find a company or factory work. But any time I go, I'm bounced. I will go with you, they'll pick you and they won't pick me," she told host Victoria Kyei Baffour.



When asked how many times or how long it had happened, Janet said, "For two years."



For someone like Janet, it took a dream she had to convince her to settle on barbering as a career.



Janet now aims to be a professional barber someday.



