Everyday People: Find out why this SHS student sells ‘bofrot’ during vacation

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Most parents wish to pass on their trade to their children. They do this so that, in case a calamity befalls them in the future, their children will feed on those skills, and that applies in the case of Mercy.



Mercy is an SHS student who sells bofrot at Spintex anytime she comes home for vacation. As a student, one would wonder why she is selling rather than staying at home to study, but Mercy explains why she sells.



Her reason for engaging in such a trade is to help her parents take care of her eight siblings and herself.



Speaking with GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah on Everyday People, Mercy also shared that her mother sees her engagement in the business as a form of training and acquiring new skills.



“I am trying to help my mom take care of us. I am the third of eight siblings. My mother sometimes gets worried when I stay out for long, but she says she’s given me the exposure. She wants me to be familiar with the job so that in case something happens or she passes away, I can take over to take care of my siblings. Two of my siblings also come here to sell when I go back to school. They are also students and are in school now,” she told the reporter.



Other information that was revealed in the interview was what she hopes to become in the future and how she’s working hard to achieve that dream.



