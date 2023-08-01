'Every third election is very difficult' - Kwabena Agyepong on NPP's 'breaking the 8'

Politics of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Kwabena Agyepong, one of the frontliners in the race to become the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for 2024, has reminded his party that they should be guided that in Ghana’s history, no third attempt at retaining power by any political party has been easy.



He explained that while the NPP has been running with a mantra to ‘break the 8’ in Ghana’s political history, none of that will come to them easy, also owing to the history in the country.



Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV, the former General Secretary of the NPP stated that in order to achieve that feat, it must begin from the base of the party.



“Every third election is very difficult. Nobody has done it before in this fourth republic. Even now that we know what has happened in the world, we have to admit there’s been a downturn in the whole world and so things are even more economically difficult.



“And if you look at the arrangement of the political strengths in Ghana, there are two main parties: the NDC and NPP, although I believe that there are more NPP than NDC members in the country, and that is why it is important that our base is always energised and reduce apathy, and with that, we give ourselves a chance of winning,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold a special delegates congress in August 2023 to vote to reduce the current 10-man aspirants list for flagbearer to 5.



The 5 still standing will compete for the spot in a November internal poll.



