Every Ghanaian should get involved and let's kick against LGBTQ+ - Leader of Journalist Against LGBTQ+

Boamah Darko, Leader of the Journalist Against LGBTQ+

Leader of the Journalist Against LGBTQ+ has urged Ghanaians to join the demonstration against the movement following the enlightenment of an alleged office in Accra.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the leader of the group Boamah Darko explained that the LGBTQ+ society has no place in the country thus they must not be allowed to operate.



He was speaking on the back of the demonstration which will take place tomorrow February 26, 2021, to kick against the legalization of LGBTQ+ in the country.



“Journalist Against LGBTQ Ghana will be embarking on a demonstration where we will mass up massively...we are urging Ghanaians who are not in support of this, Ghanaians who are not Gays, Ghanaians Lesbians, Ghanaians who are against this LGBTQ+ that while coming out for work tomorrow wherever you are heading towards just put on something red indicating you are not in support of these LGBTQ+,” he said.



Mr Darko noted in the interview with GhanaWeb that the group will not support any policy that will be passed to legalise LGBTQ+ because it does not conform with the laws of the country hence their decision to petition the apex court of the land to explain the laws on sexuality to the general public.



He further stated that “we are doing this just to send a signal to the world as announced earlier by the EU that Ghana has accepted LGBTQ+ and has opened an office. For that, we want to send this signal to the world that it is untrue. This is a palpable lie and Ghana is not ready and Ghana will not accept LGBTQ+ today and tomorrow because we [the] citizens are not happy and we citizens are not in support. That is why we are putting on red tomorrow. We are challenging Journalists, most especially anchors who will be on TV, radio or whatever, put on something red to indicate you do not support this LGBTQ+”.



He explained that even though the group claim they have the right to live in a society Mr. Darko stated that the laws of the country do not permit such acts to be practised in the country.



“They have the right to live in society but not as Homosexuals. They have the right [like] armed robbers, prostitutes have the right to leave in the society but their act is illegal...so Journalists Against LGBTQ+ Ghana will be heading to the supreme court for clearer interpretation to this act that is the criminal offence code,” he added.