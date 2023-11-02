Events should be all year round, not just December - Dampare to event organisers

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: Kwame Danso, Contributor

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has appealed to event organisers in the country to consider scheduling events throughout the year in order to boost the economy, as the police are ready to ensure security for them.



According to the IGP, the police is ready and determined to work with event organizers across the country to ensure that all matters of security relating to events are addressed comprehensively.



“We believe that events in Ghana should go beyond December because we are always ready to protect you and the patrons of your event. Tourism is a huge boost for the economy and we should try and hold major events across the country throughout the year because the police will protect you and your events,” the IGP told event organizers and the staff of the Ghana Tourism Authority in a meeting at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday, November 2, 2023.



Dr. Akuffo Dampare further assured “We will work with the tourism authority to establish a liaison between us and you the event organisers so we can work together and make Ghana proud.”



On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, said tourism operators and event organizers are grateful for the support of the police.



“I’m overwhelmed, this is unprecedented. It never happened that we have the privilege to meet the management of the police. IGP and your team we thank you so much for the opportunity to interact with you and to share experiences that we have,” he said.











