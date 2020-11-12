General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Events Vendors Association hold 2020 awards gala

One of the winners being presented his award

Events Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) has held the 2nd edition of the Ghana Event Industry Conference (G.E.I.C) Gala and Awards Night.



The G.E.I.C Gala and Awards is the events industry’s most prestigious awards programme to recognize excellent event stakeholders in the country.



The awards programme is organized annually with the aim of empowering and rewarding events stakeholders who have given off their best work within the year.



Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, President of EVAG, Kate Hassan said, the platform is to inspire industry players to grow the industry as well as increase the performance ability of the stakeholders.



She acknowledged steps taken by members of her team in ensuring that this year’s event was successful.



“EVAG has grown and evolved tremendously in two years, courtesy of the executive board and members of the association. As a result we decided to organize the awards and gala night, in honour of our professionals who have significantly excelled and proven their skills even amidst a global pandemic”.



She further urged the government to expedite the payment of the government’s stimulus package to its members since a number of them are yet to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We fall under the hospitality industry and government has put certain measures in place to help us or to support us and that is what we are still looking forward to getting that support in the campaign,” she added.



On his part, Kwesi Pratt Yamoah, also known as Myster Pratt, who was adjudged the best Master of Ceremonies (MC) at the ceremony appealed to government to keep investing in the creative arts sector to unearth many more talents for the country.



He expressed his profound gratitude to all individuals who have appreciated his stage craftsmanship.



“I am very excited to win this all-important award after seven years in the events industry. This is a dream come true. My greatest appreciation goes to God, my family, fans and The Emcees network and everyone who contributed in diverse ways to make this happen. I’m indeed honored”, he said.

This year’s G.E.I.C Gala and Awards Night was held at The Avenue (Burma Hills) on the theme ‘Caesars Palace’.



Below are the other winners of the 2nd edition of the 2020 Ghana Events Industry Conference (G.E.I.C) Gala and Awards.



1. Best Event Blogger



GhanaWeddings



2. Best live Band Group



Lipstick Band Gh



3. Best Event Destination Venue



Aqua Safari Hotel



4. Best Event Grill vendor



Grills by Margo



5. Best Event Music Artiste



Kwame Eugene



6. Best Event Coordinator



Think Mahogany



7. Best Event Drink Supplier



Bottles Solutions



8. Best Events Hotel



Labadi beach hotel



9. Best local drink vendor



Serz events



10. Best Event Stylist/Decorator



Meraki Events

11. Best Event Mobile Bar/Cocktail Supplier

The Mobile Bar.



12. Best Event Make-up Artist



Cutie Bridal



13. Best Event Hairstylist



Hair by Ani nessa



14. Best Event Outfit Designer (male category)



Royaltybynanasei



15. Best Event Outfit (female category)



Reve Gh



16. Best Event Rental & Logistics supplier



Nellys Unique Rentals



17. Best Balloon Stylist



Balloons GH



18. Best Event Photographer



Focus n Blur



19. Best Event videographer



Blayz Pictures



20. Best Cake designer & Baker



Sweet in tins

21. Special Effects Designer



LIGHT UP



22. Best Event Security Company



Goldmaxx Security



23. Best Event lighting designer



Gigkits Lighting



24. Best event vendor C/R



NapNak Events



25. Best event vendor A/R



Steve Florals



26. Best event vendor V/R



Royal Soundz and Events



27. Best event vendor N/R



Love and Care Events



28. Best event vendor WR



Eribel Creatives



29. Best event vendor B/R



Whitelotus eventz



30. Best MC



Myster Pratt



31. Best traditional MC

MC Cool Body



32. Best Event Dj

DJ Wuushman (Jonell sounds )



33. Best Kiddie party planner



Achieluvs kids parties



34. Best Purpose Built Event Venue



Unique Floral Centre



35. Most innovative Event Stylist



Couture event



36. Best rising star & Stylist



Decor Vibes Events



37. Dessert & Sweet Connoisseur



Randas cakes and more



38. Best Event Waiting Company



Elite Professional Waiters



39. Best Event ushering company



Mélange Management



40. Best corporate Event Planner

Jandel Limited



41. Best Florist



Decor talk



42. Best Event Stationary & designer



Goddy’s Creative Barn



43. Best Backdrop designer



Design by JR



44. Best Event Planner



Whitechalk the Planner



45. Best Event Caterer



Zesuza Catering Services



SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS



EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR



CAKE ELEMENTS



OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDUSTRY



FAISA (FNFTV)



MOST COVID ORIENTED PROGRAM OF THE YEAR



CHIT CHAT AFRICA



EXECELLENCE IN COPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



ZERO HUNGER GH.

INNOVATION AWARD (LIGHT-UP GHANA)

JANDEL



WOMAN OF EXCELLENCE



GENET SERVICES (WOMAN IN WORSHIP)



MOST VIBRANT GROUP IN EVAG.



THE ELEVATED GANG.



OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE EVENT INDUSTRY .



MINISTER FOR TOURISM

MRS BARBARA GYASI-OTENG.



OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE GHANA EVENT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE.



DESPITE GROUP OF COMPANIES

