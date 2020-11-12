Events Vendors Association hold 2020 awards gala

General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020
Source: Events Vendors Association of Ghana
Events Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) has held the 2nd edition of the Ghana Event Industry Conference (G.E.I.C) Gala and Awards Night.
The G.E.I.C Gala and Awards is the events industry’s most prestigious awards programme to recognize excellent event stakeholders in the country.
The awards programme is organized annually with the aim of empowering and rewarding events stakeholders who have given off their best work within the year.
Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, President of EVAG, Kate Hassan said, the platform is to inspire industry players to grow the industry as well as increase the performance ability of the stakeholders.
She acknowledged steps taken by members of her team in ensuring that this year’s event was successful.
“EVAG has grown and evolved tremendously in two years, courtesy of the executive board and members of the association. As a result we decided to organize the awards and gala night, in honour of our professionals who have significantly excelled and proven their skills even amidst a global pandemic”.
She further urged the government to expedite the payment of the government’s stimulus package to its members since a number of them are yet to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We fall under the hospitality industry and government has put certain measures in place to help us or to support us and that is what we are still looking forward to getting that support in the campaign,” she added.
On his part, Kwesi Pratt Yamoah, also known as Myster Pratt, who was adjudged the best Master of Ceremonies (MC) at the ceremony appealed to government to keep investing in the creative arts sector to unearth many more talents for the country.
He expressed his profound gratitude to all individuals who have appreciated his stage craftsmanship.
“I am very excited to win this all-important award after seven years in the events industry. This is a dream come true. My greatest appreciation goes to God, my family, fans and The Emcees network and everyone who contributed in diverse ways to make this happen. I’m indeed honored”, he said.
This year’s G.E.I.C Gala and Awards Night was held at The Avenue (Burma Hills) on the theme ‘Caesars Palace’.
Below are the other winners of the 2nd edition of the 2020 Ghana Events Industry Conference (G.E.I.C) Gala and Awards.
1. Best Event Blogger
GhanaWeddings
2. Best live Band Group
Lipstick Band Gh
3. Best Event Destination Venue
Aqua Safari Hotel
4. Best Event Grill vendor
Grills by Margo
5. Best Event Music Artiste
Kwame Eugene
6. Best Event Coordinator
Think Mahogany
7. Best Event Drink Supplier
Bottles Solutions
8. Best Events Hotel
Labadi beach hotel
9. Best local drink vendor
Serz events
10. Best Event Stylist/Decorator
Meraki Events
11. Best Event Mobile Bar/Cocktail Supplier
The Mobile Bar.
12. Best Event Make-up Artist
Cutie Bridal
13. Best Event Hairstylist
Hair by Ani nessa
14. Best Event Outfit Designer (male category)
Royaltybynanasei
15. Best Event Outfit (female category)
Reve Gh
16. Best Event Rental & Logistics supplier
Nellys Unique Rentals
17. Best Balloon Stylist
Balloons GH
18. Best Event Photographer
Focus n Blur
19. Best Event videographer
Blayz Pictures
20. Best Cake designer & Baker
Sweet in tins
`
21. Special Effects Designer
LIGHT UP
22. Best Event Security Company
Goldmaxx Security
23. Best Event lighting designer
Gigkits Lighting
24. Best event vendor C/R
NapNak Events
25. Best event vendor A/R
Steve Florals
26. Best event vendor V/R
Royal Soundz and Events
27. Best event vendor N/R
Love and Care Events
28. Best event vendor WR
Eribel Creatives
29. Best event vendor B/R
Whitelotus eventz
30. Best MC
Myster Pratt
31. Best traditional MC
MC Cool Body
32. Best Event Dj
DJ Wuushman (Jonell sounds )
33. Best Kiddie party planner
Achieluvs kids parties
34. Best Purpose Built Event Venue
Unique Floral Centre
35. Most innovative Event Stylist
Couture event
36. Best rising star & Stylist
Decor Vibes Events
37. Dessert & Sweet Connoisseur
Randas cakes and more
38. Best Event Waiting Company
Elite Professional Waiters
39. Best Event ushering company
Mélange Management
40. Best corporate Event Planner
Jandel Limited
41. Best Florist
Decor talk
42. Best Event Stationary & designer
Goddy’s Creative Barn
43. Best Backdrop designer
Design by JR
44. Best Event Planner
Whitechalk the Planner
45. Best Event Caterer
Zesuza Catering Services
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR
CAKE ELEMENTS
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDUSTRY
FAISA (FNFTV)
MOST COVID ORIENTED PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
CHIT CHAT AFRICA
EXECELLENCE IN COPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ZERO HUNGER GH.
INNOVATION AWARD (LIGHT-UP GHANA)
JANDEL
WOMAN OF EXCELLENCE
GENET SERVICES (WOMAN IN WORSHIP)
MOST VIBRANT GROUP IN EVAG.
THE ELEVATED GANG.
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE EVENT INDUSTRY .
MINISTER FOR TOURISM
MRS BARBARA GYASI-OTENG.
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE GHANA EVENT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE.
DESPITE GROUP OF COMPANIES
