General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Events Vendors Association of Ghana

Events Vendors Association hold 2020 awards gala

One of the winners being presented his award One of the winners being presented his award

Events Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) has held the 2nd edition of the Ghana Event Industry Conference (G.E.I.C) Gala and Awards Night.

The G.E.I.C Gala and Awards is the events industry’s most prestigious awards programme to recognize excellent event stakeholders in the country.

The awards programme is organized annually with the aim of empowering and rewarding events stakeholders who have given off their best work within the year.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, President of EVAG, Kate Hassan said, the platform is to inspire industry players to grow the industry as well as increase the performance ability of the stakeholders.

She acknowledged steps taken by members of her team in ensuring that this year’s event was successful.

“EVAG has grown and evolved tremendously in two years, courtesy of the executive board and members of the association. As a result we decided to organize the awards and gala night, in honour of our professionals who have significantly excelled and proven their skills even amidst a global pandemic”.

She further urged the government to expedite the payment of the government’s stimulus package to its members since a number of them are yet to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We fall under the hospitality industry and government has put certain measures in place to help us or to support us and that is what we are still looking forward to getting that support in the campaign,” she added.

On his part, Kwesi Pratt Yamoah, also known as Myster Pratt, who was adjudged the best Master of Ceremonies (MC) at the ceremony appealed to government to keep investing in the creative arts sector to unearth many more talents for the country.

He expressed his profound gratitude to all individuals who have appreciated his stage craftsmanship.

“I am very excited to win this all-important award after seven years in the events industry. This is a dream come true. My greatest appreciation goes to God, my family, fans and The Emcees network and everyone who contributed in diverse ways to make this happen. I’m indeed honored”, he said.
This year’s G.E.I.C Gala and Awards Night was held at The Avenue (Burma Hills) on the theme ‘Caesars Palace’.

Below are the other winners of the 2nd edition of the 2020 Ghana Events Industry Conference (G.E.I.C) Gala and Awards.

1. Best Event Blogger

GhanaWeddings

2. Best live Band Group

Lipstick Band Gh

3. Best Event Destination Venue

Aqua Safari Hotel

4. Best Event Grill vendor

Grills by Margo

5. Best Event Music Artiste

Kwame Eugene

6. Best Event Coordinator

Think Mahogany

7. Best Event Drink Supplier

Bottles Solutions

8. Best Events Hotel

Labadi beach hotel

9. Best local drink vendor

Serz events

10. Best Event Stylist/Decorator

Meraki Events
11. Best Event Mobile Bar/Cocktail Supplier
The Mobile Bar.

12. Best Event Make-up Artist

Cutie Bridal

13. Best Event Hairstylist

Hair by Ani nessa

14. Best Event Outfit Designer (male category)

Royaltybynanasei

15. Best Event Outfit (female category)

Reve Gh

16. Best Event Rental & Logistics supplier

Nellys Unique Rentals

17. Best Balloon Stylist

Balloons GH

18. Best Event Photographer

Focus n Blur

19. Best Event videographer

Blayz Pictures

20. Best Cake designer & Baker

Sweet in tins

21. Special Effects Designer

LIGHT UP

22. Best Event Security Company

Goldmaxx Security

23. Best Event lighting designer

Gigkits Lighting

24. Best event vendor C/R

NapNak Events

25. Best event vendor A/R

Steve Florals

26. Best event vendor V/R

Royal Soundz and Events

27. Best event vendor N/R

Love and Care Events

28. Best event vendor WR

Eribel Creatives

29. Best event vendor B/R

Whitelotus eventz

30. Best MC

Myster Pratt

31. Best traditional MC
MC Cool Body

32. Best Event Dj
DJ Wuushman (Jonell sounds )

33. Best Kiddie party planner

Achieluvs kids parties

34. Best Purpose Built Event Venue

Unique Floral Centre

35. Most innovative Event Stylist

Couture event

36. Best rising star & Stylist

Decor Vibes Events

37. Dessert & Sweet Connoisseur

Randas cakes and more

38. Best Event Waiting Company

Elite Professional Waiters

39. Best Event ushering company

Mélange Management

40. Best corporate Event Planner
Jandel Limited

41. Best Florist

Decor talk

42. Best Event Stationary & designer

Goddy’s Creative Barn

43. Best Backdrop designer

Design by JR

44. Best Event Planner

Whitechalk the Planner

45. Best Event Caterer

Zesuza Catering Services

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR

CAKE ELEMENTS

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDUSTRY

FAISA (FNFTV)

MOST COVID ORIENTED PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

CHIT CHAT AFRICA

EXECELLENCE IN COPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ZERO HUNGER GH.
INNOVATION AWARD (LIGHT-UP GHANA)
JANDEL

WOMAN OF EXCELLENCE

GENET SERVICES (WOMAN IN WORSHIP)

MOST VIBRANT GROUP IN EVAG.

THE ELEVATED GANG.

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE EVENT INDUSTRY .

MINISTER FOR TOURISM
MRS BARBARA GYASI-OTENG.

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE GHANA EVENT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE.

DESPITE GROUP OF COMPANIES

