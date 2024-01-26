Even the devil isn't capable of understanding the frostiness between Mahama and Haruna - Former NDC MP

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini says he still can’t tell what led to the alleged sour friendship between former President John Dramani Mahama and the former Majority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.



Their fallout has led to serious factionalism within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - leading to a violent clash between their respective supporters, a few weeks ago.



Recently, the NDC’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, narrowly escaped assault during a party meeting held in Tamale to patch up differences among the regional officers, shedding light on the deep-rooted divisions and internal turmoil plaguing the NDC.



But out of the blue tensions escalated, culminating in a series of dramatic twists.



Supporters from both factions engaged in a frantic chase, verbally attacked prominent figures, and ultimately engaged in a physical altercation.



The party’s leadership call for unity between supporters of Mahama and Haruna seems aimless as tension continues to mount ahead of the December 7 general election.



Speaking on the issue in an interview with NEAT FM’s political show, 'Me Man Nti', Inusah Fuseini seems clueless about the cause of their fallout.



“I don’t know what is between Haruna Iddrisu and John Dramani Mahama. Even the devil himself is not capable of knowing... I simply do not understand what is going on," he said.



According to him, the two have shown some cordial relationship in recent times when Mr. Mahama visited Haruna in his house in the north.



“He [Mahama] called Haruna to tell him he would visit him during his tour in the region. I don’t see anything between John Dramani and Haruna Iddrisu,” he noted.



Adding that, "I can say on authority that where Haruna Iddrisu was living in Bubuashie [a suburb of Accra], it belonged to Jon Dramani Mahama’s father.”



